Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: The Reds put Monaco midfielder on their radar, Oxlade-Chamberlain linked with a move to Southampton, and more - 9 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as on August 9, 2021.

Aurelien Tchouameni on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have reportedly put Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni on their radar.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said after the side’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao that the Reds are still looking to strengthen their squad in any way possible.

The midfield department is one area Liverpool have lost some depth in following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, and they have been linked with several players.

Aurelien Tchouameni is the latest player linked with Liverpool today



The latest #LFC transfer rumours from 🇮🇹

Tchouameni is the latest player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool as per Corriere Dello Sport, and the Frenchman will cost £25.5 million.

The 21-year old impressed for Monaco last season, and is one of the most talented young players in his position in Ligue 1.

Southampton keen on signing Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unikely to be in Jürgen Klopp’s preferred playing XI, and the midfielder is attracting interest from his former club Southampton.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been used in Roberto Firmino’s position in pre-season.





Southampton want to take Oxlade-Chamberlain on a loan for the 21/22 season.





Thoughts? 👇#saintsfc

However, Firmino is a regular in the Liverpool side which raises the question of exactly how much Oxlade-Chamberlain will feature this season.

As per talkSPORT, Southampton have already enquired about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s availability, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will sell.

The Reds let Gini Wijnaldum leave earlier in the summer transfer window, so they might look for a replacement before letting Oxlade-Chamberlain depart on loan.

Jeremy Doku rumors resurface

Liverpool monitored Jeremy Doku’s performances for Belgium at Euro 2020, and the Reds have been linked with a move to sign the winger.

As per Voetball24, Doku will cost Liverpool £38 million, a fee higher than what they paid for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah some years ago.

Doku nearly joined Liverpool as a 15-year-old, when the Reds made him an offer. However, the Belgian turned it down.

