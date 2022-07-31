Liverpool could turn to £31.5 million rated star in transfer market after serious injury to midfielder - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

According to Calciomercatoweb [via Football365], the Reds are in urgent need of midfield reinforcements as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a hamstring injury which could keep him on the sidelines for a long period of time.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a fan of Calhanoglu, who was linked with a move to Anfield at the start of the summer transfer window.

Calhanoglu rose to prominence during his time with Bayer Leverkusen between 2014 and 2017 during which he evolved into one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga.

He caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. The winger joined AC Milan in 2017 for €20 million and went on to score 32 goals in 172 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 28-year-old became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with AC Milan last summer and in a shock turn of events opted to join the club's arch-rivals Inter Milan on a free transfer.

He enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Nerazzurri, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists in 34 Serie A appearances.

The midfielder helped Simone Inzaghi's side finish second in the league table and win the Coppa Italia. He has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool, who will be keen to sign a replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Merseyside club possess a number of aging midfielders, including the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara. They will therefore need to adequate cover and competition for the trio.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt. Inter Milan could be willing to part ways with the influential midfielder to raise the funds required to tackle their dire financial situation.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set to leave Liverpool next summer

Liverpool v Norwich City - Premier League

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017 for £35 million. He immediately became a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp's side but saw his progress hampered by a serious knee injury that he suffered in April 2018, which ruled him out for the majority of the 2018-19 campaign.

He once against became a prominent member of the club's first-team during the 2019-20 campaign and played a key role in the Reds' Premier League triumph that season.

However, recurring injuries and stiff competition for places has resulted in him falling down the pecking order and becoming a bit-part player over the last couple of seasons. He made just 17 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season. 🤕



He will be out of action for a significant period of time. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season. 🤕He will be out of action for a significant period of time. 🚨 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season. 🤕 He will be out of action for a significant period of time. ⏳ https://t.co/LGlUpMI8CN

As per the Irish Mirror, West Ham were interested in signing the midfielder this summer, but are unlikely to pursue the England international as he has suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his contract. The Reds are likely to opt against offering him a contract extension and instead attempt to sign a long-term replacement for the former Arsenal star.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far