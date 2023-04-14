Liverpool want to get rid of veteran player, 2 European giants have been offered chance to sign him - Reports

According to Inter Live, Liverpool want to get rid of centre-back Joel Matip in the summer and Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in the player. Matip's agent has reportedly identified the two Milan giants as possible destinations for his client.

Matip joined Liverpool in 2016 and has since made 185 appearances for the Reds. The central defender has played 19 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez are ahead of Matip in the pecking order at the club. The 31-year-old has struggled with a calf injury this season and missed a major chunk of the campaign.

Matip's contract expires in the summer of 2024, which means that the upcoming transfer window could be Liverpool's last chance to obtain a transfer fee for the player. He is expected to be available for a price of around €10 million to €15 million.

Liverpool are set to play Leeds United in the Premier League

Liverpool will return to action on April 17 as they take on Leeds United in a Premier League clash at Elland Road. Jurgen Klopp's team are eighth in the league, with 44 points from 29 matches.

The Reds managed a come from behind 2-2 draw in their last match against Arsenal. The result should give the Merseyside club some much-needed momentum ahead of the showdown against Leeds.

Klopp shared his assessment of their upcoming opponents, telling the media ahead of the Premier League clash (via the Reds' official website):

"A big fight, a massive fight. In the situation Leeds is in, the last game [a 5-1 defeat by Crystal Palace], of course, as well – these kind of games can happen. They try everything. I actually think they are in a pretty good moment but in that game they got a proper knock, that's clear, because magic Roy [Hodgson] is back and Palace anyway is a really good team and you could see that again in these situations – how they played their counter-attacks, how they played football in general."

Leeds United are 16th in the league and have 29 points from 30 matches. They are looking to avoid relegation and a positive result against Klopp's side could help Javi Garcia's team in their bid to do so.

