Liverpool want PSG forward as Mohamed Salah replacement - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool are looking at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Angel Di Maria as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian's contract with the Reds expires in 2023 and he has reportedly rejected the latest contract offered by the club. If they do not meet his wage expectations, the winger could look for an exit in the summer. This would force manager Jurgen Klopp to find a replacement for his star man.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Talks broke down in December, and as things stand, Salah’s priority is to stay - but not with the current contract conditions, as per @FabrizioRomano Talks broke down in December, and as things stand, Salah’s priority is to stay - but not with the current contract conditions, as per @FabrizioRomano

Di Maria's contract with PSG expires in the summer and he could become a free agent if there is no renewal. The Argentine has previous experience of playing in the Premier League, having represented Manchester United for a season.

The Argentine was a key member of the 2014 Champions League-winning Real Madrid side. He then moved to United for a season before being signed by PSG. Since joining the Ligue 1 club, he has scored 91 goals and made 115 assists in 289 appearances in all competitions. He is also the Parisians' highest-ever assist provider.

However, Di Maria has seen a decline in his playing time this season with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar leading the line. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring thrice and making five assists.

It seems likely that he will look to leave the club in the summer. According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Argentine as well.

Mohamed Salah reportedly wants to stay with Liverpool; PSG are monitoring his situation

Salah wants to stay at Anfield but is also asking for significantly higher wages. It will be interesting to see if the club give into his demands.

He has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining them in 2017 from Roma. He has scored 153 goals and made 57 assists in 238 appearances in all competitions. Salah has been one of the best players in the world this season, making 38 goal contributions in 35 games in all competitions.

Liverpool will want to keep their star man. However, if a deal cannot be agreed, PSG could reportedly move in for the winger, as per Si.com. They could be joined by the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the race for the Egyptian.

The Ligue 1 club are likely to lose Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer. Hence, they will look for a top quality and in-form replacement and Salah certainly fits the bill.

