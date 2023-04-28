Liverpool want to sign PSG midfielder who is up for sale this summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Renato Sanches ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per Football Insider, the Portugal international could be one of the many players the Ligue 1 champions are looking to offload this summer. As manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the dynamic midfielder, Liverpool are said to have been taking a closer look at the situation.

PSG are understood to be looking to reshape their squad this summer as they need to trim their wage bill and could sell a number of their star players.

Renato Sanches hasn't really been able to live up to expectations at the Parc des Princes following his €10 million move from Lille. The Portuguese midfielder has made just seven starts across competitions for Christophe Galtier's side this season, coming on as a substitute on 17 occasions.

Injuries have also played a key role in the midfielder's lack of minutes on the pitch as he has missed a total of 20 games due to his injury problems. Due to the PSG midfielder's sudden availability, Liverpool are now said to be monitoring his situation along with their other midfield targets.

Jude Bellingham was reportedly the Reds' primary target for the summer but they have now ended their pursuit of the Englishman due to his high asking price. Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Joao Palhinha are now believed to be Klopp's top targets along with Sanches.

Sanches previously had a spell to forget in the Premier League with Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich in the 2017-18 season. The 25-year-old revived his career at Lille having joined the Ligue 1 side in 2019 but his move to Paris Saint-Germain has not worked out.

PSG ready to make massive player-plus-cash offer to sign Liverpool target this summer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offer Leandro Paredes in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Liverpool target Nicolo Barella. As per Corriere dello Sport, the Parisians are interested in the Italian midfielder, who has been a key player for Inter Milan in recent years.

Barella has scored eight goals and contributed nine assists in 43 games across competitions. The midfield dynamo has been a key figure behind the Nerazzurri's exceptional run to the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

PSG are looking to beat Liverpool to bag the Inter Milan star's signature by offering the Serie A giants Leandro Paredes in a player-plus-cash deal. Paredes, who was formerly a target for Inter, has spent this season on loan at Juventus and has made 32 appearances across competitions.

