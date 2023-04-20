PSG ready to make massive player-plus-cash offer to sign 26-year-old Liverpool target this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to offer Leandro Paredes in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Liverpool target Nicolo Barella.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Parisians are interested in Barella, 26, who has been a standout performer in Serie A this season. The Italian midfielder has also attracted interest from Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders.

Barella has scored eight goals and contributed as many assists in 41 games across competitions. He starred for the Nerrazzurri in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal triumph over Benfica. He was on the scoresheet twice over the course of both legs.

PSG will reportedly make a large cash offer in addition to Paredes, 28, who is currently on loan at Juventus. The Argentine midfielder has been a previous target for Inter and looks set to leave the Parc des Princes in the summer.

He has featured 31 times this season with Juve, providing two assists. The Old Lady possesses an option to buy Paredes for £12.7 million. However, the Argentine looks likely to head back to Paris once his loan expires.

However, the Ligue 1 giants look set to be rivaled by Liverpool for Barella's signature. The Reds have dropped out of the race for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham due to his £100 million valuation.

The Anfield giants are considering many alternatives and it appears Barella is one of them. They are in stark need of rebuilding their midfield after a disappointing season. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo are all expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool target Jude Bellingham rules out move to PSG

Jude Bellingham isn't attracted by PSG.

Bellingham, 19, is set to become the world's most expensive teenager in the summer. The English midfielder is heavily expected to leave Dortmund, with the Bundesliga club after £100 million for his signature.

Liverpool cooled their interest in Bellingham due to this fee, leaving the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United to scrap for his potential signing. However, reports claim that the Dortmund man has ruled out a move to the Parc des Princes.

Bellingham considers the Parisians, Chelsea, and Manchester City as soulless and unattractive. This would likely place Madrid at the front of the queue as they are keen to bolster their midfield.

The English midfielder has been in sensational form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 38 matches. A move to Anfield appeared to be on the horizon but Liverpool stepped away from their pursuit.

