Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly decided that he will not join Chelsea, PSG or Manchester City this summer. He considers the three clubs soulless and unattractive as he plots his next move.

As per a report in SPORT BILD, Bellingham is in the process of deciding his next club and is slowly ruling out sides he does not want to join. Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City are the first three clubs who have seen their chances of signing the teenager diminish.

Liverpool are also out of the running as the Anfield side deemed him too expensive for their budget. The Reds are now focusing on other transfer targets and are unlikely to return for the Englishman.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are said to be the clubs leading the chase right now. Both clubs are keen on adding the teenager to their squad as they look to bolster the midfield.

Jude Bellingham told to join Real Madrid by Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell spoke about Jude Bellingham at an event in Turkey earlier this year and claimed that he should be thinking of joining Real Madrid. The Arsenal legend claimed that Los Blancos were perfect for the midfielder and said:

"Real Madrid is obviously one of the great historical teams and the way he playing, if he goes in the same direction, he would be perfect for Real Madrid because he is very young. He's way ahead in a lot of things, he just needs the right club and the right manager to guide him in the right direction, that's all, and the right environment, because sometimes you can go to the wrong environment and so you waste your talent for a few years."

He added:

"If he goes to Madrid, he will improve the team, but also the club can keep him in the future. It is a club that knows what to do with young players, to make sure they are going in the right direction and continue to perform."

Heaping praise on the Liverpool target, Campbell continued:

"And at Real Madrid, if you're good, you stay a long time. They keep all the really good players and Bellingham is one of the best young players. You just need the right environment to keep your feet on the ground and keep learning."

