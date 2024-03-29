Liverpool will be asked to pay £12.8 million to sign top managerial target to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer - Reports

Liverpool continue their coaching search and will have to activate Plan B after Xabi Alonso's decision to stay with Bayern Leverkusen for at least one more year. The Reds had the Basque manager as a priority, but they now have to focus on the other candidates.

And according to The Telegraph, the No.1 name on their list is Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim. He is under contract with the Portuguese club until 2026, but he has an exit clause of £12.8 million.

"Ruben Amorim remains the main name on Liverpool list as new head coach; not the only one but concrete option being considered. Liverpool are informed about the clause into his contract at Sporting, as already reported weeks ago," Insider Fabrizio Romano reported.

Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi are also in the mix for the manager who will succeed Jurgen Klopp, but Amorim is the frontrunner to take over.

Ruben Amorim says he has an 'idea' of his future after the end of the season amid Liverpool rumors

Ruben Amorim has had a successful stint with Sporting CP since arriving in 2020 and helped the team claim the title back in 2021. He is considered one of the top coaches of his generation, thus it makes sense for Liverpool to pursue him.

As for his future, Amorim referred to it recently and sent a cryptic message, as talks between the Reds and Sporting CP are expected to intensify.

"We don’t know the future, it depends on the results. It has more to do with the general idea of what we need as a team, extra pressure so we don’t hide. Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different," he said, via The Standard.

For their part, the Reds will proceed with the coaching search amid a season where they can win both the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League. They are second in the league standings, tied with Arsenal at 64 points but behind on goal difference. They will take on Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.