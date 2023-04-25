Liverpool willing to pay £35m to sign England star from Premier League rivals Manchester City - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to the Daily Star, the Reds are prepared to pay £35 million for Phillips, 27, who has lacked game time at the Etihad. The England international joined the Cityzens from Leeds United last summer for £42 million.

However, he has featured just 16 times across competitions and has started just twice. Phillips has struggled with injury issues but is not a regular with Manchester City. The former Leeds midfielder is reportedly open to a move to Liverpool to get his club career back on track.

Phillips has established himself as a prominent member of Gareth Southgate's England side. He made two appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has 26 international caps to his name.

Liverpool are expected to overhaul their midfield in the summer, with several Premier League midfielders on their radar. The Reds are also considering moves for Phillips' England teammates Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

They won't be signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, with his £100 million price tag too much of an ask. Hence, they are weighing up alternatives and Phillips is the latest name to be touted with a move to Anfield.

He did impress during his time with Leeds, featuring 23 times across competitions last season. He scored one goal and provided one assist. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola commented on Phillips' struggles this season, saying (via City Report):

"He still needs a bit of rhythm in short spaces. We miss the best of Kalvin, that's the reason why sometimes he doesn't have a lot of minutes."

Manchester City's Rodri claims he is a different midfielder than Liverpool's Fabinho

Rodri explains why he differs to Liverpool's Fabinho.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been crucial for Guardiola's side this season. The Spaniard has featured 45 times, scoring three goals and contributing seven assists.

For many, Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the Premier League. He has explained how he differs from other defensive midfielders, including Liverpool's Fabinho. He told the Telegraph:

“I don’t consider myself the same type of player as other holding midfielders. I have my own way of understanding and playing that I think is quite different from Casemiro, Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and these type of players.”

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has cemented himself as one of the most highly-regarded holding midfielders in the league. He is perhaps better on the ball than Fabinho, who is renowned for his defensive capabilities.

