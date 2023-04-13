Liverpool willing to put ‘€130m on the table’ to sign attacker who is Jurgen Klopp's 'secret obsession' - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly planning a mega move for Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with Jurgen Klopp being a huge admirer of the Georgian.

As reported by Fichajes (via Sport Witness), the 22-year-old is Jurgen Klopp's ‘secret obsession’ and the Reds are willing to spend big for his services.

The report suggests that Liverpool are happy to pay €130 million for the signature of the fleet-footed left winger.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the brightest talents in world football following a sensational debut season for Napoli.

The Georgia international only moved to Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in the summer for €10 million and has been a major hit at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 33 games across competitions this season for Luciano Spalletti's side.

He has been a key figure for the Naples side, who look set to create history by winning their first Serie A title in 23 years and third overall.

Napoli have also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time, with Kvaratskhelia playing an integral role.

Kvaratskhelia's exploits have seen him attract interest from clubs across Europe, with Manchester City and Real Madrid rumored to be keeping tabs.

Liverpool are also interested in a move for the Georgian superstar as per the aforementioned report.

The Reds have quality options on the left flank with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all capable of playing in the position.

However, Diaz and Jota have spent the majority of the season on the sidelines as Liverpool have not been at their usual best going forward this campaign.

With Roberto Firmino on his way out this summer, Kvaratskhelia could be a solid addition to Klopp's side this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United handed boost as father of £60 million-rated midfielder makes transfer admission

Carlos Mac Allister, father of Alexis Mac Allister, has claimed that his son will seal a summer departure from Brighton & Hove Albion amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Argentina international has established himself as a crucial player for the Seagulls since arriving from Argentinos Juniors for £7 million in 2019.

Speaking to Bolavip, Carlos shared his thoughts on his son's future at Brighton as reports linking him to multiple clubs are growing. He said:

"Ideally, the next transfer window will find him playing for another institution. We don't know which one though. We are just starting talks with a number of interested parties in general, but yes, it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team next July."

Carlos claimed that the Liverpool and Manchester United target could join Boca Juniors, where he was on loan, in the future. He continued:

"Surely Alexis will return to play for Boca Juniors at some point. Today, he is just beginning his career in Europe, but on the way back and when he decides to settle in Argentina again, he will surely want to play there – even if it is for a while – to finish thanking and demonstrating the level that he has in a club of that nature."

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been on fire for Brighton this campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 29 games across competitions.

