Liverpool wish to sign 29-year-old midfielder monitored by Manchester United and PSG: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Spanish outlet fichajes.net.

Liverpool are expected to add a top midfielder to their ranks in next summer's transfer window. They are already at the front of the queue for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

However, Bellingham is also the subject of interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City. The Reds are thus seemingly exploring other options to bolster their options in midfield.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| “We’ve heard a lot about Jude, and now Enzo Fernandez is making headlines! Honestly, I think Liverpool will be linked with 20-30 midfielders in the next months as it’s public knowledge that they’re looking for a top midfielder in 2023." [ @FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside 🥇| “We’ve heard a lot about Jude, and now Enzo Fernandez is making headlines! Honestly, I think Liverpool will be linked with 20-30 midfielders in the next months as it’s public knowledge that they’re looking for a top midfielder in 2023." [@FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside]

Inter's Brozovic has thus emerged as a potential option for the Anfield outfit, according to the aforementioned source. In fact, he is one of Jurgen Klopp's top targets for next summer.

Liverpool have been monitoring the Croatia international for some time now, as per the report. The player notably signed a new four-year deal with Inter in March, but the English giants have not been put off by it.

The Merseyside-based club are already exploring the possibilities of taking Brozovic to Anfield. They could soon approach the Nerazzurri with a formal offer if the report is to be believed.

Brozovic has a contract with Inter until 2026, but is reportedly not a guaranteed starter in the long run. The midfielder could thus be tempted by the prospect of joining Klopp's side next year.

Meanwhile, Inter are not completely against the idea of selling the 29-year-old despite handing him a contract extension in March. They are said to be aware of the possibility of making a hefty profit on his sale.

Liverpool, though, are not the only club interested in acquiring Brozovic's services next summer. The Reds reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the midfielder.

Apart from Manchester United, PSG have also been credited with an interest in the Croatian. It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

How has Liverpool and Manchester United target Brozovic fared for Inter?

Inter initially signed Brozovic on loan from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015. They went on to make the move permanent for €5 million ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The midfielder has made 299 appearances across all competitions during his seven years with the Serie A giants. He has found the back of the net 30 times in those games, while providing 37 assists for his teammates.

Brozovic played a key role in Inter's league triumph in 2020-21, contributing to eight goals in 33 games. He has featured in each of their nine matches across all competitions this season. However, he could soon be on his way out of the club, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United interested.

