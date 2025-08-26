London club could hijack Chelsea's potential move for Xavi Simons as Blues eye up possible move for 22-year-old star: Reports

Chelsea could lose the race for RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as the west London club appear to have shifted their focus to another target. The Blues have been frontrunners in the pursuit of Simons for much of the ongoing transfer window but are yet to reach an agreement with Leipzig.

Earlier today, reports suggested that Chelsea are evaluating the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and have ‘initiated contacts’ with the Spaniard’s representatives. It is believed that they see Lopez as an alternative option if they are unable to sign either Simons or Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of signing Xavi Simons after their pursuit of Eberechi Eze fell through, with the Crystal Palace star opting to join north London rivals Arsenal. Spurs have reportedly made inquiries regarding the availability of the Dutch international and Leipzig’s stance.

While Chelsea are said to have agreed personal terms with Simons, they are prioritizing outgoings at the moment before sanctioning new arrivals. Despite Spurs' growing interest, Chelsea's position is believed to remain strong. Simons joined Leipzig permanently in 2025, having initially joined the club on loan in 2023. His contract with Die Roten Bullen will expire in the summer of 2027.

RB Leipzig CEO sends clear message to Chelsea over Xavi Simons's potential transfer deal

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has sent a clear message to Xavi Simons’ suitors amid ongoing speculation about the midfielder's future. Chelsea, in particular, are in an advanced position to sign the 22-year-old.

As per reports, Leipzig values Simons for €70 million (£60.4m), which seems to have proved to be a stumbling block for interested clubs. Leipzig started their 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign with the 6-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, and Simons was in action on Friday night.

Speaking to German publication Kicker, Mintzlaff did not rule out the possibility of Simons staying at the club beyond this summer. He said:

‘I certainly don’t expect a worse performance than what we presented in Munich. We need a response now, too, and not just on the second matchday, but also across the board. There are certainly discussions and interested parties, of course, but it has to be a good fit for all parties. And if that happens, then there could still be a departure. And if that doesn't happen, then Xavi Simons is RB Leipzig's player this season."

Simons made 33 appearances for Leipzig last season, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists.

