London PL club named as potential destination for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho - Reports

Chelsea could reportedly be an option for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho who looks set to leave Old Trafford in January.

The Athletic reports that some within the industry believe Sancho's connections to London make Stamford Bridge a possible destination. The English winger grew up in the English capital and thus could push for a move to the Blues.

Jadon Sancho hasn't played for Manchester United since August after being dropped by Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach insisted that the 23-year-old had underperformed in training.

However, the England international hit back at Ten Hag's claims, accusing the Red Devils boss of making him a 'scapegoat'. He has since deleted that X (formerly Twitter) post but his lack of an apology is pointing towards the Old Trafford exit door.

Chelsea have plenty of attacking options in their squad but Sancho could reignite his career with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The west Londoners are joined by Serie A side Juventus who are being linked with an approach.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has endured a nightmare spell at Manchester United since arriving in 2021. He's managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions. Transfermarkt value the player at €32 million, suffering the second biggest market decrease this year.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino lauded Manchester United's Jadon Sancho years ago

Mauricio Pochettino talked up Jadon Sancho as a huge prospect.

Pochettino knows about the qualities Jadon Sancho possesses as he previously coached Tottenham Hotspur against the Manchester United winger. The Argentine coach said in 2019 when Spurs met Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last 16 (via Sky Sports):

"He doesn't surprise me. We knew very well that he was capable of doing what he's doing now, with game time."

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City during his youth days to join Dortmund for more game time. He excelled at Signal Iduna Park, bagging 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games. Pochettino added:

"The quality he was showing at Manchester City and with his national team (at age group level) - we were talking in the last few years, that he was a massive prospect to be a very good player."

The Englishman has been unable to replicate the form shown at BvB with the Red Devils. However, Pochettino is renowned for his work in developing talent and his man-management which Mykhailo Mudryk is benefitting from.

Mudryk struggled during the early stages of his Chelsea career but has come into form under Pochettino. He's bagged two goals in nine games across competitions under the Argentine coach this season.