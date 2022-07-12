Luis Campos informs PSG star that his transfer would be ‘desirable’ amid interest from 3 Premier League clubs - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football advisor Luis Campos has reportedly informed midfielder Idrissa Gueye that his departure would be "desirable."

Gueye is currently in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes and is rumored to have received interest from multiple clubs across Europe. The update came from FIFA.com reporter Abdellah Boulma on Twitter, with a translated version of his tweet reading:

"After a recent meeting with Idrissa #Gueye , Luis Campos made it clear to the international that a departure was desirable. Three [English] clubs, Galatasaray and one [French] club came to the news."

Boulma did not name the three Premier League clubs or one Ligue 1 outfit that were interested in Gueye. With just one year left on his current deal, the 32-year-old's value is €12 million according to Transfermarkt.

It is worth noting that Gueye has previously played in the English top-flight. The Senegalese international spent the 2015-16 campaign with Aston Villa, making 35 league appearances and recording an assist.

He then joined Everton, with whom he spent three seasons, making 107 appearances across all competitions. Gueye eventually departed Goodison Park in the summer of 2019 to join PSG.

Idrissa Gueye reportedly among 11 players PSG want to sell this summer

PSG seem to be undergoing a massive overhaul this summer. Mauricio Pochettino's exit and Christophe Galtier's arrival are likely to be just the beginning of what could be a busy transfer window for the Parisians.

According to Le Parisien (via the Mirror), the reigning Ligue 1 champions are ready to sell 11 first-team players this summer. They reportedly want to trim their wage bill to pay Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's exorbitant salaries.

Gueye is on the list alongside the likes of Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler. Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined the club only last summer on a free transfer, is also on the market for an exit.

11 players set for PSG exits to help fund Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi wages

It is worth noting that PSG have reportedly begun receiving offers for Gueye. As per Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News), the Parisians rejected an offer worth around €5 million for the Senegalese midfielder. The report added that the Turkish club are likely to double down and submit another offer for the player.

Gueye has made 111 appearances across all competitions for PSG during his three seasons at the Parc des Princes, recording seven goals and six assists. He has lifted two Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, one French League Cup and one French Super Cup with the Parisians.

