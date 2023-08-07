Luis Enrique asks PSG to sign 20-year-old Barcelona star after move for Ousmane Dembele: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has reportedly asked the French giants to secure the services of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

According to El Nacional, Barca's management has grown impatient with the 20-year-old forward. Fati hasn't rediscovered his form since a lengthy absence due to a meniscal injury. However, the Spaniard is reluctant to leave Camp Nou, where he was once seen as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne.

PSG's interest in Fati has been triggered by the expected departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer. The Ligue 1 giants are set to sign French winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona as well.

According to the report, Barcelona president Joan Laporta would not necessarily balk at the prospect of parting with Ansu Fati if a reasonable offer presents itself. This is especially considering the Catalans' struggles with registering first-team players and the setbacks endured by the club's finances.

Amid the uncertainty around Ansu Fati's future, Luis Enrique has reportedly emerged as a vocal advocate for the Spaniard's inclusion in PSG's ranks. He is said to be a staunch believer in the young prodigy's immense potential.

It will be interesting to see if Fati makes the switch to PSG, following in the footsteps of Neymar and possibly Dembele.

Neymar wants to leave PSG, hopes to return to Barcelona: Reports

Neymar has reportedly expressed his desire to leave PSG during this summer's transfer window. According to Sky Sports, his heart seems set on a return to Barcelona. However, the intricate web of Barca's financial woes casts doubt on the feasibility of a reunion with the Brazilian winger.

At 31 years of age, Neymar finds himself at a crossroads, with three years still remaining on his staggering €36 million per-season contract. Speculation lingers on whether this move is driven by his own volition or if the club is nudging him towards the exit.

The Parisians are looking to assemble a vibrant new squad, focused on younger players, which has threatened Neymar's status as a key contributor. This has seen them reportedly demonstrate a willingness to part ways with the Brazilian talisman.

Earlier this year, conversations regarding a potential transfer emerged with Chelsea. However, it doesn't seem likely that Neymar will head for Stamford Bridge.

The departure of Lionel Messi and the high-profile standoff with Kylian Mbappe further exacerbates the uncertainty surrounding the team's future. It remains to be seen if Neymar opts to stay at the Parc des Princes.