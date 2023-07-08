Luis Enrique hopes to convince PSG star Neymar Jr to stay at club amid links to MLS - Reports

New Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique hopes to persuade Neymar Jr to snub interest from the MLS to stay in France, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Neymar, 31, is contracted to Les Parisiens till the end of the 2024-25 season. The Athletic also reported in March that the superstar wants to end his career at the Parc des Princes. However, the situation seemingly changed after the club's fans hurled chants against him in front of his house in May.

Collectif Ultras Paris, PSG's most ardent ultra group, notably marched to the Brazilian's house in Paris on May 3. The supporters, who also expressed their frustration towards Lionel Messi in front of the club's headquarters, demanded that he leave the team.

Neymar has since been linked with a move away from Paris. It's worth noting that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have been credited with an interest in him. CBS Sports claimed last month that the Riyadh-based club are prepared to offer the forward €200 million a year in wages.

Although a move to the middle east isn't tempting for the former Barcelona superstar, Major League Soccer has emerged as a serious option for him. There has been contact between the player's camp and the league, according to the aforementioned source.

The MLS is an attractive option for Neymar if the report is to be believed. It's worth noting that his close friend and former teammate Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami in the United States. It's possible that the Brazilian could now follow suit.

PSG boss Enrique, though, is said to be keen to convince the forward to stay put. As per the report, a meeting between the manager and the player is scheduled in the coming days.

PSG manager Luis Enrique worked with Neymar at Barcelona

It's worth noting that PSG boss Luis Enrique previously worked with Neymar at Barcelona. The superstar with the Blaugrana during the Spaniard's tenure as their manager between 2014 and 2017. He made 145 appearances across competitions under the tactician, the most he has played under any manager.

The manager-player duo had a fruitful spell at Camp Nou, winning 10 trophies, including two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League. Enrique then stepped down from his role at the end of the 2016-17 season. The Brazilian, meanwhile, joined PSG after they triggered a €222 million release clause.

The former Santos man has since played 173 games across competitions for the Parisians, bagging 118 goals and 77 assists. He has also helped the club win 14 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles. It now remains to be seen if he will continue in Paris upon Enrique's request.

