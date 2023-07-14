Luis Enrique keen on signing 28-year-old Chelsea star at PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain's new coach, Luis Enrique, is reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. French publication L’Equipe believe that the former Barcelona manager is looking for a shot-stopper to compete with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Enrique has previously worked with the Spain international while coaching the national team.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper joined the Blues from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €80 million (via Transfermarkt). However, Kepa has failed to maintain his position between the sticks since his arrival.

After Edouard Mendy joined Stamford Bridge in 2020, the 28-year-old goalkeeper played second fiddle to the Senegal international.

Kepa managed just 14 starts across all competitions in Mendy's first season at the club while appearing on 15 occasions in the second. However, Kepa returned to starting in goal for the west London outfit last season after Mendy's injury concerns.

Mendy was dealt a huge blow as he suffered from a shoulder problem after the start of the season. He missed 12 games due to injury and failed to regain his spot post-recovery.

Kepa managed 39 appearances last season, keeping 12 clean sheets. Moreover, there could be a starting spot at Stamford Bridge for the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper in the coming campaign.

Mendy completed his move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for a reported fee of €18.5 million (via Transfermarkt). He signed a three-year deal with his new club.

Pochettino to prefer Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal next-season - Reports

Sky Sports reported last month that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is happy to go into next season with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for his club. Despite Chelsea's interest in goalkeepers Andre Onana and Robert Sanchez, the British news agency believe Kepa to be the main man.

Andre Onana is closing in on a move to Manchester United, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Regardless, the spot between the sticks is not Chelsea's primary concern this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Since joining the Blues in 2018, the 28-year-old goalkeeper has made 163 appearances for the club, keeping 59 clean sheets. He also won the Champions League in 2021 and the Europa League in 2019 with Chelsea.

