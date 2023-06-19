Luis Enrique makes huge Kylian Mbappe demand to Nasser Al-Khelaifi after being tipped to take over at PSG: Reports

Potential new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique is reportedly demanding that president Nasser Al-Khelaifi does everything to keep Kylian Mbappe.

According to El Nacional, Enrique is close to succeeding Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe's current ominous situation with the Parisians will be one of his first objectives to deal with.

The French striker has told PSG that he will not be extending his contract which expires in 2024. This has led to Real Madrid coming back into the picture and they are keen on signing Mbappe as Karim Benzema's replacement.

However, Enrique is eager to keep hold of the 24-year-old, who bagged 41 goals in 43 games across competitions this season. The former Barcelona coach is reportedly going to sit down with the player and his mother Fayza Lamari who acts as his agent.

Enrique will try and convince the Frenchman that continuing with PSG is best for him. If he were to succeed, it would be the second time the Parisian forward snubs a move to Madrid.

The Spanish coach is also ordering Al-Khelaifi to do everything possible to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. He wants the striker to remain at the club no matter the price.

The forward's current deal with the Parisians contains a one-year option for renewal. However, he is not intending to trigger that option and informed his club through a letter.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rules out signing PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Guardiola claims City won't be signing Mbappe.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his treble winners will not be signing Kylian Mbappe. The Spaniard insists that everybody knows which club the French forward wants to join, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We will not sign Kylian Mbappé, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go…”

The Cityzens have just finished the best season in the club's history after winning the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup. Their summer signing of Norweigan striker Erling Haaland played a huge role.

Haaland bagged 52 goals in 53 games across competitions and was Europe's in-form forward. Hence, a move for Kylian Mbappe is not necessary for the Premier League giants.

Guardiola suggests that everybody knows what the PSG attacker's preferred destination is. This points in the direction of Madrid, who Mbappe nearly joined in 2022. However, he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May of that year.

