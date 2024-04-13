Luis Enrique wants PSG to sign Barcelona star in the summer to bolster squad - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have thrown their hat in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes.net.

The Dutchman is one of Barca's key players and is a sought-after commodity in European football. De Jong has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United in recent windows and the Parisians have now joined the race to secure the player's signature.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is already spoilt for options with the likes of Viitnha, Fabian Ruiz and Lee Kang-In available. The Spaniard, though, is reportedly looking to beef up his options and add De Jong to his squad.

De Jong, however, is said to be happy to stay at Barcelona and the club feel the same about the player. That said, an exit can't be ruled out if a significant financial offer is tabled by a potential suitor

The midfielder joined La Blaugrana in 2019 and has so far made 211 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists. This season, the 26-year-old has scored two goals in 28 appearances across competitions.

De Jong is contracted with Azulgrana until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €70 million. Considering Chelsea and Manchester United's reported interest, PSG would have to splurge the cash if they are to acquire De Jong's services.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong criticized for his performance against PSG

Barcelona defeated PSG 3-2 in an entertaining UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg game at Parc de Princes on Wednesday, April 10. Despite Barca's win, Frenkie de Jong was criticized by his countryman Rafael van der Vaart for his performances.

While Van der Vaart expressed his admiration for De Jong's quality, the ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham midfielder thinks the Barca man dribbles too much. He said:

"It's about time he'll do more. More goals, more assists. I've seen him spin around his own circle enough now. I barely see a key pass or a pass forward. I believe he dribbles too much."

While there's no questioning De Jong's technical ability, his lack of goal contributions could indicate that Van der Vaart has a point. In the player's defense, he plays a key role for Barca as per Xavi's requirements in midfield.

