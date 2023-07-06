Luis Enrique wants PSG to sign player previously linked with a move to Barcelona - Reports

Luis Enrique has urged PSG to sign Barcelona target Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City star is open to leaving the Cityzens and is yet to agree a deal with any club.

As per a report in El Nacional, Silva has become the top target for Enrique at PSG. He has asked the club to push for the Manchester City star, and it could cost €80 million.

Silva has left his future open and claimed that the decision will be made later in the summer. He wanted to enjoy the treble at Manchester City and was quoted by Manchester Evening News as saying:

"Honestly, I don't know. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. But right now we need to celebrate because we've achieved something special."

El Nacional have added that Xavi was obsessed about signing the 28-year-old this summer, but the Catalan side have not sorted out their financial crisis. They are still looking to raise funds but have not managed to sell Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, the two players who are no longer a part of Xavi's plans.

PSG see Silva as the replacement for Lionel Messi, who left the club after his contract expired. The Argentina captain has joined Inter Miami on a free transfer and is expected to make his debut this month.

PSG and Barcelona target wants 'new project' this summer

PSG and Barcelona target Bernardo Silva has claimed that he is looking for a new project this summer. He has admitted that the six seasons at Manchester City have been brilliant, but wants to think about his future now.

Speaking in an interview with Record earlier this season, Silva stated that it was the ideal time to start his new project. He believes that a 5-year contract would see him turn 34 at the end of his deal and that would be perfect for a Benfica return.

Bernardo Silva said (via 90min):

"I've been at Manchester City for almost six years, I have a lot of respect for the club, news keeps coming out and people know that there have been talks between me and the club and, at the end of the season, we'll talk again to see what's best for the two sides."

He added:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project. Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34."

The PSG and Barcelona target played a big role in helping Manchester City win the treble last season. He scored seven goals and assisted eight times in 55 games in all competitions.

