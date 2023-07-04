Luis Enrique wants to sign Barcelona defender at PSG: Reports

Luis Enrique is reportedly keen to sign Barcelona star Jules Kounde at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Kounde, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter at the Catalan team since arriving from Sevilla for €50 million last summer. He netted one goal and provided six assists in 40 matches for them last season.

According to Fichajes, Enrique has told PSG's hierarchy to prioritize the Bordeaux academy product's signing following his arrival as their new manager. He is aiming to form a new backline at the Parc des Princes and is keen to meet the right-footed centre-back's €70 million price tag.

Kounde, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could opt to join the Ligue 1 giants to team up with his France teammate Kylian Mbappe. However, he is unlikely to be sold by the Catalan outfit soon.

Should Kounde join PSG, he could prove to be an excellent signing for them. He would provide competition to Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe for a first-team spot at a central defensive role.

Barcelona, on the other hand, could well decide to cash in on Kounde despite their reluctance to offload him this summer. They are in need of money to balance their books and the player's outgoing could help.

Joan Laporta makes bold remark on Lionel Messi's failed Barcelona return from PSG

Speaking on Esport 3, Barcelona president Joan Laporta provided an insight into what went behind the scenes during their negotiations with Lionel Messi over a potential summer return from PSG. He elaborated:

"Leo Messi wanted to return to Barça this summer. He had a very difficult time in Paris. His father told me that he didn't want that kind of pressure at a club. The Catalans respect him a lot. May he do well in Miami though. Barcelona will always be his home."

Messi, 36, attained mythical status in the sport during his 17-year-long stint at the Blaugrana between 2004 and 2021. He guided them to 35 trophies, registering a whopping 975 goal contributions in 778 games.

Prior to his confirmation about sealing a free transfer to Inter Miami, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner relished a fine 2022-23 campaign at the Parisians. He netted 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 matches.

Messi, who helped Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, could make his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21).

