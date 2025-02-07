Luka Modric makes decision about future at Real Madrid amid interest from boyhood club: Reports

Real Madrid midfield legend Luka Modric has made a decision about his future at the club. The veteran has been linked to a return to his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in recent times, raising questions about his continuation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Luka Modric has decided to remain in Valdebebas for the next season. The 39-year-old would reportedly like to extend his contract with the Spanish giants and continue playing with them, ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026.

With the legendary midfielder looking to captain Croatia in what would likely be his final World Cup appearance, he would prefer to keep playing at the highest level in Spain. This means that Dinamo Zagreb, where he began his career and made 130 appearances, will have to wait a little longer to sign the superstar.

In the meantime, however, Real Madrid and Luka Modric have not come to terms on a new deal. The midfielder signed a one-year renewal last summer, and he will need to sit down with the Spanish giants and agree to another contract in the coming months.

Carlo Ancelotti responds to Javier Tebas amid Real Madrid refereeing controversy

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Javier Tebas, amid the refereeing controversy that has placed Los Blancos in the spotlight. After a 1-0 loss to Espanyol, the Spanish giants fumed in an open letter that questioned the standards of the referees in La Liga.

During the match, Carlos Romero made a bad tackle on Kylian Mbappe, which might have gotten him sent off. However, he stayed on, eventually scoring the winning goal, to Real Madrid's anger. La Liga president Javier Tebas responded to the club's open letter by slamming the club and threatening to sue.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti has responded during a press conference ahead of their weekend clash against Atletico Madrid. He said (via Real Madrid Confidencial);

"Tebas can rest assured because no one here has lost their mind. I think what has happened these days is simply asking for an explanation of what has happened.

"Try to improve things and change a system with which, from what I hear, no one is happy. Because we are not happy in one sense and I think everyone else is not happy because they think it is a system that favors Real Madrid."

Los Blancos will face their neighborhood rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend (February 8).

