Luka Modric set to become part owner of surprise EFL Championship club amid decision over Real Madrid future: Reports 

Real Madrid icon Luka Modric is reportedly set to become a minor owner in EFL Championship side Swansea City. This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Croatian will continue to focus on doing his best for Los Blancos on the pitch.

Romano failed to clarify the details of Modric's contractual situation, with the veteran's current agreement expiring this summer. Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Romano said:

"Luka Modric will be new Swansea’s minority owner as revealed… but it won’t change his plans on the pitch."

"Modric wants to keep playing for Real Madrid, again and again."

Modric's efforts with Swansea City could potentially help the club get back into the Premier League sooner rather than later. This season, they are placed 12th in the Championship standings, unlikely to secure promotion to English football's first division.

Despite this investment, it seems as though Modric is focused on doing well for his club side. So far this campaign, the 39-year-old midfielder has made 48 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and seven assists.

He could start for Real Madrid in their second leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16. Modric began the first leg at the Emirates, where Carlo Ancelotti and Co. suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Thomas Partey says Arsenal need to be 'confident' ahead of Real Madrid clash

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says that the Gunners need to be confident ahead of the second-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Real Madrid.

Partey is likely to find a starting place along with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal midfield. Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, April 12, the Ghana international said (via Mirror):

“It's going to be one of the biggest games, with the situation and the mentality and the lead we have."

“We have to be confident, we have to go there and play our game and try to win. It's not going to be easy. We know how good they are and the quality they have from back to front. Every stadium is intimidating when you are not at your best, but we know what we have to do.”

If Arsenal defeat Real Madrid in this round, they face either Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa in the semi-final. The Gunners have never won this competition, while the Spanish side are 15-time champions.

