Luka Modric upset with Real Madrid and Florentino Perez: Reports 

Luka Modric is reportedly unhappy with Real Madrid for not offering him a new contract. The Croatian is also furious with club president Florentino Perez for not making a decision on the new deal.

As per a report in El Chiringuito de Jugones, Modric wants the club to make a quick decision on his future and sort things out. He is in the final months of his contract and will become a free agent in the summer if a new deal is not signed.

The midfielder has already confirmed that he wants to remain at the club and is not considering leaving. He was quoted by MadridXtra saying:

"Contract renewal? I'm calm. I can't say anything because I have not talked to the club yet, like last season. Of course I want to stay but because I deserve it, not because I'm Luka Modrić. Whatever happens regarding my future, my relationship with Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life. I want the club to renew my contract because I deserve it and not because of my history."

However, the 37-year-old is no longer guaranteed a starting role at Real Madrid. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that veterans Modric and Toni Kroos will need to accept a substitute role at the club. He said:

"Obviously Modrić is looking to get back to his best form. We've known seen that Kroos came off the bench in Bilbao and scored and we've seen Modrić come off the bench here vs Elche and score. So, they can still be important and contribute off the bench, although I don't know if they'll be fully in agreement with such a policy."

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has made 473 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 76 assists.

Luka Modric hoping to feature in Euro 2024

Luka Modric is 37 years old and is not close to retiring at the club or national level. He spoke about the possibility of playing at EURO 2024 with Croatia but is not sure if he will make it.

He said:

"I do not know if I will play until the Euro in Germany. I need to go step by step. I am enjoying the national team and I feel happy. I still think I can perform at a high level. I want to continue until at least the Nations League. And afterwards we will see."

Modric has been linked with Inter Milan in the past, and the Serie A side are reportedly still interested.

Poll : 0 votes