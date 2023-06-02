Luka Modric wants to leave Real Madrid, conveys decision to Florentino Perez: Reports

Luka Modric reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid and has conveyed his decision to club president Florentino Perez.

The legendary Croatian midfielder has been one of Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted midfielders this season, featuring in 51 games across competitions. Despite his age, the 37-year-old has shown he is capable of playing at the very top level.

Modric's contract expires this summer and there have been reports claiming he could renew it for another season. However, according to a recent report by Ok Diario (h/t El Nacional), he has decided he wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder believes his playing time will be reduced next season following Jude Bellingham's potential arrival. Moreover, he is believed to have an offer of €120 million for three seasons from a Saudi Arabian club.

Real Madrid want to retain Modric, but only for another season and on much lower financial terms. He is a bona fide legend for Los Blancos, having registered 37 goals and 7 assists in 487 career games for them in the last 11 years.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or has won every trophy in club football with Real Madrid, and the time may have come for him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Barcelona defender praises Real Madrid's Luka Modric for his longevity

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has lauded Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric for his longevity at the pinnacle of the sport.

The 164-cap Croatia international has been a regular starter for his club and country since time immemorial. During that time, he has come across the very best players in the world across different eras.

Balde, who is still just 19, got a taste of what it is like to be pitted against Modric this season. The two met each other five times across competitions, with Barcelona winning on three occasions and losing twice.

Speaking in a recent interview with GQ, via BarcaUniversal, Balde was asked to name the rivals that have impacted him the most. He responded:

"The rivals that have impacted me the most have been [Jamal] Musiala in the World Cup and [Joshua] Kimmich, from Bayern Munich. I was also very surprised by Luka Modric, who is 37 years old and looks like he is 20, he is crazy how he plays."

Both players have ended the season with silverware. Balde has won Supercopa de Espana and La Liga with Barcelona while Modric has lifted the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Copa del Rey this season.

