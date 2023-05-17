Luka Modric comments on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future after crashing out of Champions League 

Luka Modric has commented on manager Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid after their team's harrowing 4-0 second-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final loss against Manchester City on Wednesday (May 17).

Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu but were taught a footballing lesson at the Etihad. The hosts kept 60% of the ball throughout the game, restricting Madrid to just one shot on target until the 82nd minute.

Modric had a disappointing night himself. He was hardly able to get any space in midfield and was outclassed by Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. He completed 76% of his 38 attempted passes and created no goal-scoring chances before being hooked in the 63rd minute.

This could be the last Champions League game that Ancelotti takes charge of as Real Madrid's manager, at least during this spell. His contract expires in the summer of 2024 but he could leave to join the Brazilian national team at the end of the campaign.

After the game, the Croatian superstar said on El Chiringuito TV, via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter:

"Carlo Ancelotti deserves to stay as Real Madrid coach also next season."

Ancelotti, 63, is the only manager in history to win nine UEFA competitions, which includes four Champions League titles. It remains to be seen if he is intrigued by the job in Brazil, who are without a permanent head coach since Tite's resignation after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti has won every major trophy at club level in his career, both as a player and manager. However, he is yet to win any silverware at the international level.

Luka Modric reportedly set to sign new Real Madrid deal

Much like his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid has also been uncertain in recent weeks.

The 37-year-old's deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires this summer. But it seems that he has reached an agreement over a new deal. OkDiario journalist Eduardo Inda recently told El Chiringuito, via Tribal Football:

Modric has already been called by the club to sign the renewal of the contract for one year. There will be ten million (euros) net, they will not lower a single euro. It will be after the tie against Manchester City, that is, this week or the following. The contract is drawn up and fully agreed."

Modric has been at Real Madrid since the summer of 2012, registering 37 goals and 77 assists in 484 career games for Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes