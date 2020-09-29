Lyon President sets deadline for departure of Arsenal target Houssem Aouar 

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas sent a message to the likes of Arsenal, saying that all first-team players who are at the club at the end of Friday, will continue to remain at Lyon for the rest of the season.

According to TC, via GFFN, Lyon are largely only looking at three potential sales for now, with Joachim Andersen in talks with Torino, Jeff Reine-Adelaide with Rennes, and the big one being Houssem Aouar potentially moving to Arsenal.

Last week, Aulas had said that for Arsenal, signing Aouar in the current transfer window would be a bridge too far.

There were reports earlier that the Gunners had tabled two offers of €35 million and €38 million for the Lyon midfielder, both of which were rejected outright. It was also reported that the French club would stick with their €55 million asking price.

Aulas's latest comments now mean that any potential suitors for his players will have to act quickly, or forget about a move this summer.

The Lyon president has already said that the club will entertain offers for its players, but were not forced to sell if their terms were not met.

The likes of Memphis Depay and Mousa Dembele are also said to be interesting clubs around the continent.

For Aouar, Arsenal are already said to have agreed personal terms with the midfielder, who is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. But, unless Arsenal match Lyon's asking price, the move will not materialise.

Arsenal remain keen on signing Houssem Aouar

Arsenal have been set a Friday deadline, if they want to sign Houssem Aouar

Mikel Arteta has been vocal in his desire to strengthen his squad this summer, even after the arrival of five players during the transfer window. Willian and Cedric Soares have joined on free transfers, while Brazilian centre-backs Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes have arrived on permanent deals.

Midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are both reportedly free to leave Arsenal during the transfer window, as they are below even Egyptian Mohamed Elneny in the pecking order.

Arsenal also want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but the Spanish club are still firm in their stance that Partey will not leave unless his release clause is paid in full.

With Aulas's deadline fast approaching, Arsenal have been sent a clear message that they need to act fast and decisively if they are to sign Aouar in this transfer window.