Lyon turn down €4 million compensation fee for Emerson's Chelsea recall in January: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eager to recall Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell with Lyon during the ongoing transfer window. The 27-year-old joined the French club on a season-long loan deal last summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lyon have rejected Chelsea's request. The Blues were reportedly willing to offer €4 million as a compensation fee to the Ligue 1 giants for the return of Emerson Palmieri. The French side are believed to be keen to keep hold of the former AS Roma star until the end of the season.

Emerson Palmieri joined the Blues from AS Roma in a deal worth €20 million in the summer of 2018. He was expected to provide competition and cover for Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso. The Italian made 27 appearances during his first season with the Blues.

The 27-year-old fell down the pecking order at the club during the 2020-21 season following the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

He made just 15 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season. He was then sent out on loan to Lyon for the 2021-22 campaign after being deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel.

Emerson Palmieri has been in impressive form for Lyon this season, scoring one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3qSG2Ls Chelsea haven't given up on recalling left-back Emerson Palmieri (27) from Lyon who have now turned down 3 offers from the European champions, according to @FabrizioRomano Chelsea haven't given up on recalling left-back Emerson Palmieri (27) from Lyon who have now turned down 3 offers from the European champions, according to @FabrizioRomano.bit.ly/3qSG2Ls

Chelsea are currently facing an injury crisis in defense. Left-back Ben Chilwell could be ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury during the Blues' 4-0 victory over Juventus in the group stage of the Champions League on November 24.

Thomas Tuchel's side lack cover and competition for Marcos Alonso. The Premier League giants have been forced to deploy centre-back Malang Sarr and center midfielder Saul Niguez as left-backs in recent weeks.

The London club were linked with moves for PSG outcast Layvin Kurzawa and Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic but have reportedly dropped their interest in the duo.

Chelsea need to bolster their squad in January to challenge for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg

Despite boasting one of the most talented squads in Europe, Chelsea are in need of reinforcements. The Blues have suffered from injuries and a COVID-19 crisis in recent months, which has affected their results. They have managed to win just one of their last seven Premier League games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Kurzawa and Perisic are not options for Chelsea in January. OL have turned down three approaches from Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri. They want too keep him until end of the season - not accepting €4m compensation. Tuchel wants Emerson but looks difficult, as of now.Kurzawa and Perisic are not options for Chelsea in January. OL have turned down three approaches from Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri. They want too keep him until end of the season - not accepting €4m compensation. Tuchel wants Emerson but looks difficult, as of now. 🔵 #CFC Kurzawa and Perisic are not options for Chelsea in January.

The Blues currently lack cover for the striker and left-back positions and are heavily reliant on Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lukaku has been unable to replicate the form he displayed during his time with Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso lacks the defensive solidity that Thomas Tuchel looks for in his back-line.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar