Major update on Arsenal target Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton future - Reports

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin may play his final game for the club on Sunday against Arsenal ahead of a big summer move, according to reports.
The 25-year-old scored the winning goal during the Toffees' stunning comeback victory against Crystal Palace, a result which guaranteed the Merseyside club another season in the Premier League.
However, the England forward has suffered a difficult season at Goodison Park due to numerous injury issues, having netted just five times in 16 top-flight appearances. Before his goal against Brentford on Sunday, May 15, Calvert-Lewin hadn't scored since August.
According to Football Insider, Everton will listen to offers for the centre-forward as they look to raise cash for a summer overhaul, having avoided a drop this term.
The report claims that Calvert-Lewin is after a new challenge and is likely to leave Goodison Park, with Arsenal and Newcastle United leading the chase for the Toffees forward.
The Everton number 9 is under contract with the club until 2025, with Football Insider claiming in April that Calvert-Lewin had told his friends that he wanted to join Arsenal.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a new centre-forward this summer, with current options Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract in June.
Arsenal still have hopes of signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus
The north London side look to have blown their top four chances following consecutive defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle.
Mikel Arteta's side now have to rely on bottom-placed Norwich to beat arch-rivals Spurs to finish in a Champions League spot for the first time since 2016. Failure to qualify for Europe's elite competition will once again affect who they can recruit this summer.
One player who has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates is Gabriel Jesus, who will presumably find opportunities hard to come by next season at Manchester City due to the imminent arrival of Erling Haaland.
According to The Athletic, Arsenal officials still feel they can still attract Jesus to the club as they feel the pull of the project, the club's stature and living in London will be enough to convince the 25-year-old.
Once dubbed the heir to City icon Sergio Aguero, Jesus' Etihad career has never quite hit the heights once promised. He has scored 13 goals in 40 appearances this term.