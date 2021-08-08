Lionel Messi's PSG medical date revealed - reports

Lionel Messi will reportedly undergo his medical at Paris Saint-Germain either tonight or tomorrow. The Argentine is set to fly to France today ahead of a move to the Ligue 1 club.

According to L'Équipe, Messi is set to complete his move to PSG this week, having already agreed personal terms. The Argentinian forward is a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired in the summer.

Messi was spotted with a few PSG players last week, but the Argentine claimed it was just a 'coincidence'. He revealed that the photo was taken on holiday, but in the same breath confirmed that a move to PSG was a possibility.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received lot of calls after Barcelona statement. We're talking about it. The pic with Paris Saint-Germain (players) was a coincidence, completely. I was there with my friends, we decided to take a photo... they told me: 'Come to Paris!' but it was just a joke, we were on holiday."

Lionel Messi on Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi broke down during a press conference earlier today. The Argentine revealed he was keen to stay at Barcelona and had agreed a new contract.

However, La Liga rules forced Barcelona to withdraw their contract offer, leaving Messi without a club.

"I'm really sad because I didn't want to leave this club. I love Barcelona and I wanted to stay, my contract was ready. I did everything in my possibility to stay," Messi said.

"My new contract was done. All done. I wanted to stay and when I come back from holidays, it was done...then it's how Laporta explained it. At the last minute, with everything with La Liga, it couldn't happen."

"There was no problem with Barcelona, really. I was ok with the club on every detail. We had an agreement on everything, I was convinced to stay at Barça... but it was not possible because of Liga rules."

Messi has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea as well, but both clubs have distanced themselves from the rumors.

