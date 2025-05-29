“Man really turned it on” - Tosin Adarabioyo sums up Chelsea star’s performance in Europa Conference League final with Instagram comment

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has hailed Cole Palmer following his heroics in the Europa Conference League final. The Blues locked horns with Real Betis at the Wroclaw Stadium on Wednesday, May 28, with a chance to end their season on a high.
The London giants, however, were in for a shock, with Abde Ezzalzouli giving the LaLiga side the lead as early as the ninth minute. Chelsea toiled for much of the game before Cole Palmer set up Enzo Fernandez to score the equalizer in the 65th minute.
Five minutes later, the Englishman teed up Nicolas Jackson, who gave the Blues the lead. Jadon Sancho scored a rare goal in the 83rd minute to send the London giants further ahead.
Moises Caicedo made it 4-1 in the first minute of second half injury time, effectively putting the game to bed. Following the win, Palmer posted a picture of him lifting the Europa Conference League trophy on Instagram.
Adarabioyo, who was an unused sub for the game, was quick to leave a comment.
"Man really turned it on," wrote Adarabioyo.
Cole Palmer has scored 15 goals and set up 12 more from 46 games across competitions for Chelsea this season. The Blues, meanwhile, have finished fourth in the Premier League table, and will play in the Champion League next season.
Are Chelsea leading the race to sign Liam Delap this summer?
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Liam Delap this summer, according to The Guardian. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 to become the focal point of their attack next season.
Nicolas Jackson has blown hot and cold this campaign, and the London giants apparently want to rope in an upgrade. Delap has turned heads at Stamford Bridge following an impressive campaign with Ipswich Town.
The 22-year-old registered 12 goals from 37 appearances in the Premier League this season, but it wasn't enough to save his team from relegation. However, it has earned him admirers at multiple clubs across England.
Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Everton are apparently in the race as well, with the player likely to be on the move this summer. However, it is now being reported that Chelsea are the favorites to lap him up before the start of the new season. The Blues have invested in talented young footballers of late and Delap fits the bill.