Manchester City have reportedly agreed a €90 million deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but it doesn't break the British transfer record for a defender.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that the Cityzens have sealed a deal with Leipzig for the Croatian with no add-ons. The journalist adds that the deal is not a British record fee for a defender., though

Gvardiol will cost the Cityzens €90 million (£77.5 million). That means Harry Maguire will remain the most expensive defender following his £78.3 million move to Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019.

The 21-year-old Gvardiok is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting defenders with a proven knack for contributing both defensively and going forward. He was in excellent form for Leipzig last season, helping his side keep 14 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. The young centre-back also chipped in with three goals.

However, it was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that Gvardiol's stock truly rose. The Croatia international earned a place in the Team of the Tournament, starring in seven games as his nation finished third. He was on the scoresheet in the Vatreni's 2-1 third-place playoff win over Morocco.

Manchester City look to have got their man after a long pursuit that had many twists. He's the left-sided central defender manager Pep Guardiola has yearned for and adds to an already excellent defensive group at the Etihad.

He will now travel to Manchester for a medical, but there's no indication if he will be available this weekend. City are in action against Arsenal on Sunday (August 6) in the Community Shield.

Mateo Kovacic says Gvardiol is ready for Manchester City move

Mateo Kovacic (left) is set to be joined by his compatriot at the Etihad.

Gvardiol's Croatian teammate Mateo Kovacic has said that the defender is ready to make the step up and join Manchester City.

He spoke just days before the Cityzens sealed a deal for the Leipzig man (via TNT Sports):

“He’s already played a lot of big games. He is ready for this step.”

Kovacic, who joined Manchester City from Chelsea this summer, continued by explaining what his compatriot would bring to the Etihad:

“He’s still young, but he’s mature. He doesn’t need much advice. He had a great World Cup and a great season with Leipzig."

Gvardiol was part of the Leipzig side that won the DFB-Pokal last season, the second of his career. He has also won the Croatian league twice with Dinamo Zagreb and has earned 21 caps with Croatia.