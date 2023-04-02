Manchester City and Arsenal set to compete for Real Madrid star this summer and are willing to pay €60m to secure his services - Reports

Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy in the summer.

Fichajes reports that the Cityzens and the Gunners are both interested in signing Mendy, 27. They would be prepared to pay £53 million (€60 million) to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mendy's season has been marred by injury issues, with the Frenchman making 25 appearances across competitions and contributing one assist. The left-back joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2019 and has been a prominent member of Les Merengues' side.

He has won two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League, and two Spanish Super Cups. The French defender has only just returned from a muscular injury and featured in Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on March 19.

Manchester City are on the lookout for a new left-back as speculation grows over Joao Cancelo's future. The Portuguese full-back was sent on loan to Bayern Munich in January after falling out with Pep Guardiola. There is a €70 million (£62 million) buy option available to the Bavarians. Central defender Nathan Ake has filled in at left-back while 18-year-old Rico Lewis has been handed opportunities.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could be looking to add more competition for first-choice left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian has been in superb form this season and Kieran Tierney has barely got a look in. Reports claim that the Scot is considering leaving Mikel Arteta's Gunners, leaving them in need of a replacement.

Marseille manager claims Arsenal's Nuno Tavares could play for Real Madrid or Manchester City

Nuno Tavares is backed as being good enough to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Arsenal left-back Tavares looks set to leave the club in the summer. Reports claim that the Portuguese isn't viewed as a reliable option by Arteta and will be up for sale.

Tavares has been on loan at Marseille, featuring 33 times, scoring six goals in an impressive season at the Stade Velodrome. The full-back has earned praise from Les Phocéens boss Igor Tudor. The Croatian has claimed that the player is good enough to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City. He said (via Football365):

“He’s still a young player. He’s got fantastic physical capacities. He’s got an outstanding ability to run. He could play at Real Madrid, at Barcelona, at Manchester City… He still needs to grow and progress, we talk a lot to him."

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2021 for €8 million. However, he has failed to make an impact at the Emirates, making 28 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing two assists. He has two years left on his contract with the Gunners.

