Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expected to leave club: Reports

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2025. The Spaniard has been at the Etihad since July 2016 and he's guided the Cityzens to 16 major trophies.

Football Insider reports that Guardiola is likely to take a break from management when his deal is up in a year. He signed a one-year extension last November to ensure he continued for another year.

Manchester City are eager for the treble-winning coach to stay but he has the final decision. He's transformed the Cityzens into a European powerhouse, finally securing them a first UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

Guardiola has overseen 347 wins in 469 games since taking over eight years ago. This is the longest managerial reign of his career, trumping that of Barcelona despite being a Catalan.

Manchester City will try to convince him to extend his contract as the year progresses but the Spaniard will decide his future. He was linked with a return to Bayern Munich but his camp ruled out a reunion with the Bundesliga giants (via 90min):

"Pep has Bayern in his heart, but he doesn't want to leave City this summer. He is very happy and has a contract until 2025. Returning to Bayern is not an option."

The five-time Premier League-winning coach can add two more trophies to his glistening trophy cabinet and his lasting legacy at the Etihad. His Cityzens are top of the league with two games left and face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Manchester City's Guardiola ruled out following Jurgen Klopp out of the PL this summer

Jurgen Klopp (left) is leaving Liverpool.

Guardiola's biggest rival Jurgen Klopp is leaving the Premier League at the end of the season. The German coach announced his departure from Liverpool, ending a nine-year reign at Anfield.

The Manchester City manager was asked whether Klopp's exit could lead to his own. The Reds boss had cited 'fatigue' as the main reason for his decision (via GOAL):

"Do you want to sack me? (With a smile). I’m fine. There’s still one more year, I want to do it – and maybe I will extend."

Guardiola, 53, will become the longest-serving manager in the Premier League once Klopp leaves. They have exchanged in a friendly rivalry over the years with the City boss getting the best of it.

Klopp, 56, halted his rival's stranglehold on English football in 2020 by guiding Liverpool to the title. He ended the Reds' 30-year wait for league glory and this adds to a collection of seven other major honors.