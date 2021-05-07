Manchester City and Chelsea target Bayern Munich legend - Reports

Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on signing Bayern Munich's main man Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The 33-year Polish centre-forward has been in great goalscoring form and is showing no signs of slowing down despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are keen on signing Lewandowski, who, according to ESPN, will cost the interested clubs in the region of €60 million.

Manchester City and Chelsea are in dire need of a striker

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are in need of fresh faces in the attacking department and Robert Lewandowski could be a perfect fit for both clubs involved.

Manchester City are going to lose their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero after the club decided not to renew his contract. Signing Robert Lewandowski could be a short-term fix for Manchester City before they decide to spend big on a future superstar like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Pep Guardiola previously signed Robert Lewandowski during his spell as Bayern Munich manager. The Spaniard spent two seasons with Lewandowski at Bayern, winning the Bundesliga in both seasons.

Chelsea, on the other hand, signed Timo Werner last season but the German international has failed to live up to the hype and price-tag this season. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sees Robert Lewandowski as an ideal replacement for Werner, who himself can learn a lot under the 33-year old Polish srtiker.

Chelsea haven't had a clinical goalscorer since Diego Costa and the Blues are looking to rectify that by getting their hands on Robert Lewandowski. Thomas Tuchel is well aware of the quality Lewandowski possesses, having managed against the Pole during his time as Dortmund manager.

Robert Lewandowski has achieved legendary status during his time at Bayern Munich. The Polish international has scored 289 goals in 326 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

Lewandowski has said many times in the past that he doesn't wish to leave Bayern Munich and wants to retire at the Allianz Arena. However, the lure of playing in the Premier League might test the Polish striker. Playing in the Premier League could be Lewandowski's final challenge before retiring from the sport as one of the world's greatest goalscorers.