Manchester City closely monitoring 24-year-old Atletico Madrid star: Reports 

Manchester City are closely monitoring Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi as they look to strengthen the left hand side of their defense, as per Fichajes.

City are dealing with the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the Ukrainian left-back having joined Arsenal for £31.5 million.

Joao Cancelo is viewed as Pep Guardiola's side's first-choice left-back, although he is predominantly a right-back.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ake can also play in the role although he is a centre-back by trade.

It has left the Cityzens being on the lookout for a left-back signing and it appears their attention has turned to Atleti's Lodi.

The Brazilian wide-man has impressed for Diego Simeone's side, making 40 appearances last season, scoring four goals and creating as many assists.

Guardiola is said to like Lodi's profile with both his age and technical ability, having seen the Manchester City boss target the 24-year-old.

A departure for the left-back could come to fruition with Reinildo Mandava and Yannick Carrasco options to come in and replace Lodi in Simeone's XI.

Young Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez is joining City from Belgian side Anderlecht.

However, there are rumors he could soon be sent on loan to Girona. That would leave Guardiola's side still short of an orthodox left-back.

City have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

Lodi has three years left on his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and is valued at £27 million by Transfermarkt.

Manchester City missed out on their first-choice replacement for Zinchenko

Cucurella ended up joining Chelsea

Manchester City had seemingly earmarked Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella as their ideal replacement for Zinchenko.

The Spaniard had an impressive debut season in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium, making 39 appearances for Graham Potter's side.

The former Getafe defender was named Brighton's 'Player of the Year' and Guardiola had him in his sights this summer.

Speaking of a potential pursuit for the player, the Manchester City boss said, as per SportsIllustrated:

"He's a Brighton player. I cannot say anything else."

But behind-the-scenes, a move for Cucurella was becoming problematic given the price range asserted with his signature.

Instead, it would be Chelsea who would sign the much sought-after left-back for an astounding £58.77 million.

It leaves Guardiola's side still on the lookout for a ready-made replacement for Zinchenko and that isn't thought to be Gomez.

The young Spanish defender had impressed for Anderlecht last season, making 49 appearanes, scoring seven goals and contributing an eye-catching 15 assists.

But given he is just 21 he may need time bedding into the Premier League champions' side.

