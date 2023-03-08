Manchester City have emerged as leaders in the race to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol in the summer.

The Croatian central defender is currently one of the best youngsters in world football. Gvardiol was one of the main players for Zlatko Dalic's side as Vatreni earned a third-place finish during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea were interested in signing the centre-back last summer but failed to convince RB Leipzig to sell him. They have since acquired the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoit Badiashile. Hence, the Blues might not re-enter the race for the defender.

Liverpool are keenly working on improving their defense and could explore the market in the summer. Virgil van Dijk has failed to hit his best form this season. Persistent injuries to Ibrahima Konate haven't helped Jurgen Klopp's side's cause either.

They are expected to explore the market in the summer and could potentially make a move for Gvardiol.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are also interested in strengthening their backline. Aymeric Laporte's future at the Etihad looks uncertain as he has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Hence, the Cityzens could look to explore the market to sign a replacement for Laporte and Gvardiol is one of their primary targets.

The Croatian centre-back has made 29 appearances for Leipzig across competitions this season, helping the Bundesliga club keep 10 clean sheets. He recently signed a contract extension until 2027 and is expected to cost a fortune for any potential suitor.

How have Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool have performed in the Premier League this season?

Defending English champions Manchester City are currently trailing Arsenal by five points at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's side are sitting second in the table with 58 points from 26 matches.

Liverpool, meanwhile, recently defeated Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 at Anfield. The Reds are fifth in the league, scoring 42 points in 25 matches.

Chelsea's form hasn't been up to the mark this term. The west Londoners are going through a rebuilding phase under Graham Potter. They have earned only 34 points in 25 matches and are 10th in the league table.

