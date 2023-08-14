Manchester City eye Belgian star as Riyad Mahrez replacement - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly looking at Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian winger left the Etihad for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli for €35 million, leaving a hole for Pep Guardiola to fill down the right flank. He registered 78 goals and 59 assists in 239 games, winning 12 trophies.

Mahrez's impressive dribbling ability and immaculate vision in the final third made him a very dangerous creative player. In his absence, Bernardo Silva started down the right wing against Burnley, helping his team in a 3-0 league win over Burnley on 12 August.

Rennes apparently want more than £45 million (€52.52 million) for Doku, who is renowned for his immense burst of pace. He has 12 goals and 10 assists in 91 games for the French team since the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old Belgium international was in fine form last weekend, scoring in his team's 5-1 Ligue 1 win over Metz on 13 August. Manchester City, meanwhile, are also interested in Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham United have knocked back a £70 million (€81.21 million) verbal offer for the Brazilian playmaker but Manchester City still believe a deal can happen. So far, the Cityzens have spent a combined €119.1 million to sign Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic but reportedly want to make one more signing this window.

Manchester City boss played down Erling Haaland incident after Burnley win

Manchester City comfortably came over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday by a 3-0 margin.

Erling Haaland was once again the star of the show in the first half, scoring two goals. During the closing stages of the first 45 minutes, the 23-year-old Norwegian had a go at Bernardo Silva for not passing the ball.

After the first-half whistle, Guardiola was seen berating Haaland on the pitch while the players walked towards the tunnel. He then pushed the camera away from his direction, leading Alan Shearer to wonder why he publicly lashed at the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

After the game, the Spaniard played down the incident and said, via BurnleyExpress:

"He wants all the time ball to him, ball to him. He wants the ball in behind. Erling wanted that ball and Bernardo Silva was right not to give it to him. He scored two goals, I think he's happy."

Rodri scored the final goal of the game 15 minutes before the 90-minute mark to wrap up the scoreline.