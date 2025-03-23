Manchester City eye Liverpool target as €110 million replacement for Kevin De Bruyne - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool target Xavi Simons in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Cityzens have made an offer worth €110 million for the Dutchman's signature.

Simons has emerged as one of the most coveted players in Europe during his stint at RB Leipzig. The Netherlands international joined the Bundesliga side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023 and made his move permanent in January 2025.

RB Leipzig reportedly paid PSG €50 million plus €31 million in potential bonuses for the 21-year-old's signature. And, they could be destined to make a significant profit in just six months after landing the creative midfielder.

Simons is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can also play on either flank as well as a secondary striker. He has scored 18 goals and provided 19 assists in 68 appearances for Leipzig so far.

Manchester City have reportedly earmarked Simons as the long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has been integral to the Cityzens' success over the last decade but has slowed down this season.

De Bruyne is one of the finest players of the modern era and replacing him will be a big ask from any young player. During his 10-year stint at the Etihad, the Belgium international has made 412 appearances for the Cityzens, contributing 106 goals and 174 assists.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been heavily linked with the former Barcelona and PSG youngster. Arne Slot is reportedly planning to add more firepower to his attack and has his eyes on his compatriot.

Liverpool register interest in South American wonderkid wanted by Manchester City: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in highly rated Ecuadorian winger Johan Martinez in the summer. As reported by TEAMtalk (via DaveOCKOP), the Merseyside giants admire the 15-year-old who has also attracted interest from Manchester City.

Martinez is currently on the books of Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and plays for their youth team. He is a winger who can play on both flanks and is blessed with bags of pace and exceptional technique.

Independiente del Valle have produced some amazing talents who have already made their names in Europe. Moises Caicedo, William Pacho, Kendry Paez, and Piero Hincapie have all come through their esteemed youth ranks.

Liverpool and Manchester City are both reportedly on the youngster's signature which speaks volumes about his immense potential. The two Premier League giants reportedly see the wonderkid as a long-term project.

