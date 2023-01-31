Manchester City eyeing move to sign 26-year-old Chelsea star after Joao Cancelo departure: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly set sights on Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, as per a report in Daily Mail. The Cityzens are in the market for a left-back, as Joao Cancelo is set to join Bayern Munich.

Cancelo had a fall out with Pep Guardiola, and the manager has decided to let go of the Portuguese star. He is line to join Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make it permanent for €70 million.

The move has seen Manchester City dip into the transfer market for a left-back and Chilwell is one of the names on their list. The Cityzens were interested in the Englishman during his time at Leicester City, but were beaten to the signing by Chelsea.

Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez are set to share duties at left-back this season for Manchester City, with Cancelo heading out on loan.

Benjamin Mendy is another left-back who has been on Manchester City's books, but has been suspended for around two years by the club because of his arrest. The Frenchman's contract is also expiring at the end of the season and is likely to leave.

Ben Chilwell is back in training after injury

Ben Chilwell has recovered from his hamstring injury and is back in training. The Englishman has not played since November and will be waiting for his opportunity to get back on the pitch.

In 68 appearances for Chelsea, Chilwell has eight goals and 10 assists.

Posting about the extent of Chilwell's injury, Chelsea revealed in November:

"Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

The Englishman spoke on the club's social media channels last week and said:

"Yeah no 100% (Glad to be back). Obviously you know I've been working now for ten, eleven weeks to get back on the grass and I've been back in training with the group for a few days. Yeah just buzzing and really looking forward to getting back into the games and playing in the team."

Manchester City were also interested in Marc Cucurella last summer before Chelsea outbid the Cityzens.

