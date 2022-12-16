Manchester City eyeing sensational move to sign Arsenal superstar - Reports 

Manchester City are eyeing a sensational move for Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka, according to 90 Min.

The report claims that City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Gunners prodigy, who has become a key player for both club and country. Saka is regarded as one of the finest talents in Europe right now at just 21. He has been one of the key reasons behind Arsenal's bright start to the Premier League season.

According to the 90 Min report, Manchester City are long-term admirers of the fleet-footed winger and are ready to step up their interest. Arsenal have been trying to tie their star forward down to a new deal. However, contract talks have been dragging on for almost a year now.

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League in recent years but it is understood that Guardiola is looking to refresh his squad.

Riyad Mahrez is 31 years of age now and has not been at his absolute best this season. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has also struggled to live up to his British-record fee of £100 million.

Saka could be a like-for-like replacement for Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad and still has his best days ahead of him. Since making his Arsenal debut at just 17, Saka has gone from strength to strength and has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club.

The youngster came through the youth ranks of the north London club and convincing him to part ways with the Gunners could be a tricky job.

Saka has scored five goals and produced six assists in 20 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this season. He has already made 151 appearances for his boyhood club and also has 24 caps for England.

Saka was arguably England's best player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice and producing one assist in four games.

Manchester City set to reject any more transfer offers from Arsenal

Manchester City will reportedly reject any offers from Arsenal for their players after the Gunners have become their biggest rivals in the Premier League.

The north London outfit signed two players from the Cityzens this summer in form of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Gael Clichy on Arsenal & title chances: “City are really strong overall because they’ve been there for so long now it’s been ten years since they’ve been consistent so you can’t just put them out but I think Arsenal have got a great chance [at winning the title]” [ @talkSPORT 🗣️| Gael Clichy on Arsenal & title chances: “City are really strong overall because they’ve been there for so long now it’s been ten years since they’ve been consistent so you can’t just put them out but I think Arsenal have got a great chance [at winning the title]” [@talkSPORT]

Both players have made an immediate impact at the Emirates as the north London giants sit at the top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 2417 votes