Manchester City face competition from Manchester United for €90m-rated Serie A star next summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to face competition from local rivals Manchester United for the signature of Kenan Yildiz. As reported by CaughtOffside, Juventus might reportedly have to sell their biggest asset in the summer amid their financial struggles.

The Old Lady have been embroiled in a financial mess of late and need to balance their books. To comply with financial requirements, they might have to reluctantly sell some of their best players, including Yildiz.

Yildiz is widely regarded as one of the brightest young players on the planet, having impressed for Thiago Motta's side this season. He has six goals and five assists in 38 appearances across competitions to his name this campaign.

At just 19, the Turkey international is capable of playing on either flank as well as a No. 10. His frame of 6ft 2in, two-footedness, and technical ability make him a force to be reckoned with.

The youngster joined Juventus in 2022 from Bayern Munich and has already made 70 senior appearances (10 goals and six assists) for the Old Lady's senior side. He has also been capped 17 times for Turkey, having contributed two goals and four assists.

Manchester City are reportedly looking to take advantage of Juventus' situation but will face competition from Manchester United. Juventus will reportedly demand a whooping €90 million fee for the Turkish sensation.

Manchester City eying a summer move for Manchester United and Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly willing to spend big this summer for the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The Cityzens spent £180 million in January to bolster Pep Guardiola's struggling side and are reportedly ready to back the manager again.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, they are willing to spend £50 million for Ederson in the summer. The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a Premier League move in recent months with Manchester United and Liverpool named as suitors.

Ederson has been a key player for Atalanta since joining the Serie A side from Salernitana in 2022. He has made 128 appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini's side so far, scoring 12 times while producing four assists.

The midfielder has caught the eye thanks to his tireless running and work rate and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. The Manchester City and Manchester United target has also earned two caps for Brazil.

