Manchester City forward has ‘expressed no desire’ to join Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal are not currently in the frame to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling despite being credited with an interest in him, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old has been in good form for Pep Guardiola's side this season. He has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists from 46 appearances across all competitions for them so far.

However, there are doubts about Sterling's future at Manchester City as he nears the final 12 months of his deal. The England international's contract situation has led to speculation that he could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sterling ahead of the summer transfer window. The Gunners are reportedly willing to make him the 'focal point' of their attack if he becomes available.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Arsenal ready to explore deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer | @mcgrathmike Arsenal ready to explore deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer | @mcgrathmike telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Sterling, though, has 'expressed no desire' to join the north London giants, according to the aforementioned source. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta worked with the Englishman during his time as an assistant to Guardiola, but a reunion is currently not on the cards.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Raheem Sterling will discuss future after England camp in June. New deal possible but only if central to Man City plans. If 27yo goes he expects to join 1 of Europe’s most decorated clubs - Tottenham & Arsenal not currently in frame #MCFC theathletic.com/news/raheem-st… Raheem Sterling will discuss future after England camp in June. New deal possible but only if central to Man City plans. If 27yo goes he expects to join 1 of Europe’s most decorated clubs - Tottenham & Arsenal not currently in frame @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Raheem Sterling will discuss future after England camp in June. New deal possible but only if central to Man City plans. If 27yo goes he expects to join 1 of Europe’s most decorated clubs - Tottenham & Arsenal not currently in frame @TheAthleticUK #MCFC theathletic.com/news/raheem-st…

The 27-year-old will wait until the end of England's UEFA Nations League fixtures in June to hold talks over his future, as per the report. He is tipped to open negotiations with Manchester City before making a decision over his plans.

It is still possible that Sterling puts pen to paper on a new deal with the Premier League giants. However, it depends on whether the player is central to the club's plans moving forward, according to The Athletic.

Despite Sterling nearing the final year of his contract, his relationship with the club remains intact if the report is to be believed. It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for the former Liverpool attacker.

Arsenal's rivals Tottenham have also been linked with Manchester City star Sterling

Apart from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have also been floated as a potential destination for Sterling. There have been suggestions that the forward wants to play under Antonio Conte's management.

However, David Ornstein of The Athletic has also rubbished those claims. According to the report, Sterling's admiration for Spurs boss Conte does not go beyond 'total professional respect'.

As of now, Sterling is focused on helping Manchester City retain the Premier League title. The Cityzens currently sit atop the table with 89 points from 36 matches, three points above second-placed Liverpool.

