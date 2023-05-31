Manchester City hold 'positive' talks to sign 29-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly held 'positive' talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the summer.

Mateo Kovacic has been touted to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window for quite some days now. According to The Hard Tackle, both Manchester United and Bayern Munich have shown interest in signing the 29-year-old Croatia international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, provided an exclusive report stating that Manchester City have already had talks with Kovacic's representatives ahead of a move. Chelsea are also keen on parting ways with their star midfielder as they look to revamp their midfield under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mateo Kovacic currently has just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract. The Blues, therefore, will want to cash in on the former Real Madrid midfielder instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Romano's report, however, does not include the potential value of the deal should it go ahead. According to Transfermarkt, however, Mateo Kovacic is currently valued at around €40 million (£34.3 million).

The Croatian midfielder had a decent 2022-23 season for the Blues except for his injury issues. He made 37 appearances across all competitions and contributed two goals and two assists along the way.

Chelsea are expected to have multiple midfielders leave the club ahead of the 2023-24 season. Apart from Kovacic, the Blues could also see the likes of Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount leave in the summer.

According to TalkSPORT, Mount has been linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. Gallagher, on the other hand, is wanted by West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace, where he had a successful loan spell during the 2021-22 season.

The west London outfit themselves have been linked with a number of midfielders, with Manuel Ugarte of Sporting CP being a prominent name on the list (according to Sky Sports).

Mateo Kovacic has had a successful stint at Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic first arrived at Chelsea from La Liga giants Real Madrid on loan during the 2018-19 season. The move was then made permanent for around £40 million after one season, as he penned a five-year contract.

Kovacic has gone on to make 221 appearances during his time at the club and has contributed six goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

Kovacic was part of the Chelsea squad which won the 2019 UEFA Europa League against Arsenal and the 2021 UEFA Champions League title, beating Manchester City in the final. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

Mateo Kovacic also won the club's Player of the Season award in his first season (2019-20) at Stamford Bridge as the club's permanent player.

