Manchester City hold talks with Serie A giants over potential move for 26-year-old star: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly reached out to Serie A giants AC Milan to express their interest in signing Tijjani Reijnders. City are keen on revamping their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, two of City's midfield stalwarts, are set to leave the club this summer, while Bernardo Silva, 30, is approaching the twilight of his career.

Recent reports have claimed that the Cityzens are set to make a record-breaking offer to sign the Dutch midfielder. Reijnders has been a key player for I Rossoneri this season, having featured in every game across competitions, barring one.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Manchester City have opened talks with AC Milan to express their interest in Tijjani Reijnders. Negotiations between the two sides are believed to be at an early stage and City are yet to set a formal offer to Milan. The Premier League side are biding their time given Milan’s upcoming Coppa Italia final against Bologna.

The report added that Manchester City consider Reijnders as a player who could strengthen their No. 8 position. The Cityzens signed Nicolas Gonzalez in the January transfer window for the same role.

Tijjani Reijnders joined AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and has made 101 appearances for the Italian club so far. He has made 51 appearances this season and has 20 goal contributions across competitions.

Reijnders signed a contract extension with Milan in March, which is set to expire in 2030. His current market value is €50 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester City submit concrete offer to Bayer Leverkusen for 22-year-old star – Reports

Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. The German midfielder has been on City’s radar since last summer, as he is considered an apt replacement for De Bruyne, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Wirtz is a product of Leverkusen’s youth team, and he played an integral role in the club’s historic success in the 2023-24 campaign. His continuous top-notch performances have seen him draw the interest of several European heavyweights, including Bayern Munich and City.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayer Leverkusen have received a concrete offer from Manchester City for Wirtz. Manager Pep Guardiola is said to have spoken with the player several times, as he wants him to replace De Bruyne. Leverkusen are said to value the midfielder at €150 million.

