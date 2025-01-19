Manchester City interested in signing Arsenal target as they look to bolster midfield - Reports 

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Douglas Luiz, who has also garnered interest from Arsenal. Juventus are open to letting the Brazilian midfielder leave this January.

The Cityzens have been active in the ongoing January transfer window after an underwhelming first half of the 2024-25 season. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are set to sign Omar Marmous, Vitor Reis, and Abdukodir Khusanov. The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now reported that Manchester City are considering signing Douglas Luiz.

Juventus are open to selling the Brazilian defender but only for a sale or a loan with an obligation to buy. The Cityzens, meanwhile, only want a loan with no buy obligation. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in signing him.

Juventus signed Luiz from Aston Villa for a reported fee of €51.5 million last summer. He's made 16 appearances across competitions for the Italian giants, starting just three of them. His contract expires in 2029.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, are currently dealing with the absence of Rodri, who suffered an ACL injury in September last year. He's expected to be out for the remainder of the season. The likes of Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan have been rather underwhelming in defensive midfield positions.

Brentford manager draws comparison between Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool beat Brentford 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. It appeared set to be a goalless draw until the 90th minute before a Darwin Nunez brace within two minutes sealed an important win for the Reds.

After the game, Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke about the difference between Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, saying (via GOAL):

"I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me, they’re a level above the two teams. They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators."

“They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”

Brentford lost 3-1 against the Gunners at home on January 1 before holding Manchester City to a 2-2 draw on January 14.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit atop the Premier League standings, six points above second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. Manchester City are eighth but could move into fourth place if they beat Ipswich Town away on Sunday.

