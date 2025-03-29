Manchester City join Liverpool and Arsenal in race to sign 20-year-old Sweden international: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly in the running to sign highly-rated Swedish midfielder Hugo Larsson, who has recently been linked to Liverpool and Arsenal. Excelling in the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old is now firmly on the radar of various Premier League heavyweights.

Ad

City are said to have already initiated contact with his club, Eintracht Frankfurt, regarding a summer move. A report from Sky Sports Germany (via Metro) has revealed that the Cityzens may even be in pole position for the talent. Arsenal and Liverpool have been impressed with Larsson for a while, while Manchester United and several other top teams across Europe have been watching on.

The reigning Premier League champions, however, have no plans of slowing down. They have already held preliminary talks, but a fee must be at least €60 million to convince the Bundesliga outfit. This is reportedly the fee that Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, has laid down for City.

Ad

Trending

Larsson, who joined the German giants from Malmo in 2023, has been a key player for Frankfurt this season. He has made 26 league appearances and has been instrumental in the team’s pursuit of a Champions League place, with Frankfurt now sitting in third place.

Larsson's contract runs until 2029, with the German club recognizing his talent as a long-term investment. He has also broken into the Sweden national team, where he has capped eight times. With nothing concrete between Manchester City and the player, Liverpool and Arsenal remain firmly in the mix of suitors.

Ad

Arsenal and Liverpool set sights on towering Italian striker

Arsenal and Liverpool could be set for a summer tussle over Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca, according to Messaggero Veneto (via Football365). The 6ft 7in forward is having a breakthrough season in Serie A, with 10 goals in 28 games, making him one of the most sought-after strikers in Italy.

Arsenal have lacked a spark up front in parts of the campaign, especially with key forward players injured. Mikel Arteta is likely to look for a new attacking dynamic, and Lucca’s physique is a type that the Gunners do not currently have.

Ad

Liverpool are also in the market, as the contract of Mohamed Salah winds down, leaving his future unclear. Bayern Munich are reported to be keeping an eye on Cody Gakpo, while interest from abroad has been shown in Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

It is almost certain that the Reds will need to get into the market for a new forward this transfer window, opening the door for a move for Lucca. Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the tall 24-year-old, which could create a bidding war for his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback