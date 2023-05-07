Manchester City join race to sign Bundesliga star linked with summer move to Liverpool - Reports

Liverpool will be handed a blow as Premier League rivals Manchester City join the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

As reported by The Mirror, the Cityzens are plotting a move for the Dutch international after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been one of the most coveted players in Europe in recent months and was the subject of interest from both Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, with the England international looking destined for a move to Real Madrid, Gravenberch is set to be targeted by Pep Guardiola as claimed by The Mirror.

The Mirror reported last month that Jurgen Klopp’s side made contact with the Bayern Munich midfielder’s representatives over a potential summer move.

Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich from his boyhood club Ajax last summer in a deal worth €18 million. However, the he has struggled to break into the starting XI of the Bavarian giants.

The young Dutchman has featured in 30 games across competitions for Bayern Munich this season but has started just four of them.

Prior to his move to Allianz Arena, Gravenberch was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe and the future of Netherlands midfield.

Quite understandably, interest in the former Eredivisie Talent of the Year and Johan Cruyff Trophy winner is high despite his difficult debut season with Bayern Munich.

Manchester City could be in need to bolster their midfield with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva linked with exits and Kalvin Phillips' poor debut season at the club.

Liverpool are also in dire need to bring more quality to their midfield ranks having struggled in the department.

The Reds also look resigned to losing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers, with Milner already set to join Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold makes honest admission about Premier League title race involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed Manchester City to go all the way in the Premier League title race, beating Arsenal in the process.

The Gunners led the table for the majority of the season, but have dropped to the second place of late following a dip in form.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been in several title races against Manchester City, has backed the Cityzens to beat Arsenal to retain the title. He said, (via Liverpool Echo):

"The league is obvious now and I’ve said it for a while. If City are even anywhere close, if they smell blood at Christmas, New Year - it’s game over really. There's no stopping them once they start winning and, now at this point, I'd be surprised if they drew a game."

He added:

“I think it's got to be a mindset because they don't even go behind in games at this point. There's no messing around, there's no scares, there’s no ups and downs. Arsenal were exciting because, they were dropping points, but in an exciting way. Whereas City, I don’t even know how to describe it, they are like juggernauts.”

Manchester City have won four out of the previous five Premier League titles, with Liverpool winning in the 2019–20 season.

Poll : 0 votes