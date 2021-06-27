Manchester City keen on signing Chelsea star – Reports

Manchester City are keen on signing Reece James from Chelsea this summer. As per The Athletic, City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster his defense and has identified the England full-back as the ideal option.

Reece James has been at Chelsea since the age of six and has been a part of the first team for the last two seasons. He is regarded as one of the most promising young full-backs in the world and is capable of playing in multiple positions.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel often used James at right center-back in a three-man defense last season. The 21-year-old ended up making 42 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester City have Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as right-backs in their squad. However, Guardiola is reportedly willing to move Cancelo to left-back if he manages to sign James.

Manchester City's transfer plans this summer

Pep Guardiola is keen on adding fresh faces to the Manchester City squad this summer. The club are in talks to sign Jack Grealish and Harry Kane in deals worth around £100 million.

This comes just weeks after Guardiola claimed City did not have the money to buy a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

"Listen, with these prices we are not going to sign any striker. We are not going to sign any striker, it's impossible - we cannot afford it. It's impossible," Guardiola told the media. "That's not going to happen, no. All the clubs struggle financially and we are not an exception. We have Gabriel and Ferran (Torres), who played incredible in this position this season."

"We have young players in the academy and we have played many times with a false nine. I don't know what will happen. Maybe we are going to buy one but maybe maybe we are not going to buy any striker for the next season. Today there is more chance we are not going to buy any striker."

