Manchester City keeping tabs on Bundesliga goalkeeper as Ederson continues to attract Saudi interest: Reports

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Manchester City are interested in signing Werder Bremen shot-stopper Micheal Zetterer. The Bundesliga keeper is considered to be a potential replacement for Ederson, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ederson has been an integral part of the Manchester City team since he joined the club seven years ago from Benfica. The Brazilian has featured prominently between the sticks for Pep Guardiola and has lifted six Premier League titles at the Abu Dhabi-backed club.

At 30, the shot-stopper might consider it time to take up a new challenge and the rapidly growing Saudi Pro League might offer him just that in the later stages of his career. Zetterer, on the other hand, is two years younger than the Brazilian and would undoubtedly jump at the chance to play for the English powerhouse.

It remains to be seen if the transfer speculation results in a bit being made for the German keeper this summer. Manchester City will be looking to recruit smartly and attempt to win the league for a fifth consecutive time in what could be Pep Guardiola’s final season with them.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails Lisandro Martinez

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez as one of the best in the world. The Argentine defender has established himself as an integral part of the Red Devil's setup and his absence has been blamed for their poor campaign.

Speaking after his side lost the FA Cup final to the Red Devils at Wembley, the Catalan tactician said (via OneFootball):

"Lisandro Martinez is top five center-backs in the world. He made the difference on this game by playing passes through our defense."

This is not the first time Guardiola has been appreciative of the Argentine defender's abilities, coming to his defense in 2022 when he first joined Manchester United.

In response to questions about Martinez's height at the time, the former Barcelona manager said:

"Erling is taller, that's for sure, I like when people underestimate players for their size. He can tell them I'm here and a good player. He's a fantastic player, aggressive, good build-up. United paid this money, Erik [ten Hag] knows him."

"It's not the first time he's played against taller strikers, he handles it. [It's] important to be intelligent, brave. The crosses, Erling is taller, we see what happens."

Martinez endured an injury-hit season, missing out on most of the campaign for Manchester City's cross-town rivals thanks to foot, knee, and calf injuries.